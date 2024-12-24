Last Chance to Get Our Unbeatable Babbel Deal Our end-of-year sale saves you 74% on lifetime access to top-notch language learning.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As a new year approaches, so does the chance to make meaningful resolutions. If you choose to learn a new language, you could build stronger client relationships, expand into new markets, and communicate more effectively while you travel. Just like any new goal, the tricky part is sticking with it, but Babbel can help.

This beloved language-learning app has hundreds of 5-star reviews for helping learners stay motivated while they study up to 14 new languages. During our end-of-year sale, you can get lifetime access for only $130 (reg. $500) instead of paying monthly.

New Year, new language skills

We know that picking up a second language (or third) can be intimidating. That's what makes Babbel such a "worth-it" purchase—lessons only take 10 minutes each, so you don't have to feel pressure to learn a ton at once.

You'll also be learning real-life topics you can put to use immediately, whether it's interacting with local Spanish speakers in your community or some French on your European getaway next summer. Babbel teaches you how to introduce yourself, speak about family, and the business stuff, too.

The hardest part about setting a New Year's resolution is keeping it, so Babbel has a "learning streak." Its count goes up every day, and the idea is to come back for a lesson or personalized review session every day so you don't break it. Are you up for the challenge?

There's only one week left to get our unbeatable price on a Babbel lifetime subscription: $130 (reg. $599). You won't find a better deal anywhere else online.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) - $129.97

