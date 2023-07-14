Learn 14 Languages with Babbel Language Learning, on Sale for $179.97 Prime Day wasn't your only chance to save. Get a lifetime dubscription to Babbel now.

Learning a new language can be difficult, but there's potential for consistent payoffs for the effort you put in, LinkedIn reported on a common practice in the hospitality industry. But that's not the only time it could be beneficial to connect to a customer or client's in their native language.

Whether crafting a lifelong business partnership or trying to inspire a new customer, it may be easier when you don't have to use a translator to do it. With Babbel, you can study up to 14 different languages whenever you want. Normally, a lifetime subscription with all languages is $399, but during Entrepreneur's version of Prime Day, you can get it for $179.97 — over $200 off.

Invest in a tool you can use for life. This subscription lets you access beginner to advanced language lessons for 14 languages, including Spanish, Italian, French, German, Swedish, and more.

Babbel lessons don't just focus on rote memorization, and they're easy to fit into your schedule. Sit down for a 10- to 15-minute session practicing your pronunciation, or practice your conversational skills on common topics like travel, family, food, and business.

Free language learning apps exist, but The Economist offers a simple explanation as to why Babbel is worth the price: "Babbel's lessons, unlike Duolingo's, first focus on building basic conversational skills." Babbel even gives you personalized review sessions to help you retain what you learn, and you can use it offline.

Learning a new language is a skill that may pay dividends with your customers and clients from around the world. Prime Day is over, but it's not your only chance to get a language-learning app at a low price.

Until July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for $179.97 — the last chance to get this sale price.

Prices subject to change.

