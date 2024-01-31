Learn a New Language and More with This Lifetime Learning Bundle Act now and you'll get lifetime access to two online learning subscriptions.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Learning is an integral part of any growing entrepreneur's life. Whether you are one or are in love with one, this limited-time Valentine's Day deal could prove a valuable purchase in the name of ongoing education.

Through February 4th at 11:59 p.m. PT only, The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone is on sale for just $169.97 (reg. $849) when you use code ROSETTA. Let's take a closer look at each of the well-reviewed and beloved subscriptions featured here.

For nearly three decades, Rosetta Stone has been a world leader in language learning. Its innovative tech makes digital lessons available to users, and this subscription features access to all 25 languages available on the platform.

In addition to being a PC Magazine Editors' Choice Award winner for Best Language-Learning Software for five straight years, Rosetta Stone has been raved about in The Wall Street Journal and trusted by organizations like NASA and Calvin Klein.

StackSkills is an e-learning platform with more than 1,000 courses and bundles on subjects ranging from IT to entrepreneurship, digital marketing, and more. Every month, the people behind StackSkills add more courses to the platform to keep the selection fresh and interesting.

Its courses are led by over 350 of the web's best instructors, and those instructors are available for quarterly Q&A webinars, which is a personal touch that goes beyond most e-learning experiences. This is part of what's helped StackSkills earn a 4.5/5-star average rating on Trustpilot.

