Learning a new language can benefit you and your business in countless ways. The simple truth is that the more people you can connect with, the more you can do business with. That's why it's time to secure yourself an educational resource that rises above the rest.

During a special 24-hour price drop that ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on February 19, you can get a lifetime subscription to all Babbel's languages for just $149.97 (reg. $599). The platform features learning tracks for 14 languages, which you can visit and revisit without limits throughout the rest of your life. The lessons are broken down into bite-sized chunks so you can add to your progress between meetings or classes.

Babbel is designed to help users become conversational as fast as possible. It focuses its content on helping students develop an understanding of real-life topics like doing business, ordering food, traveling, and so on. It also helps you with pronunciation using its speech recognition technology.

Babbel is about as reputable a language-learning tool as you can find. It has over ten million users around the world. It also has an impressive average rating of 4.5/5 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.6/5 stars on the App Store across hundreds of thousands of reviews.

Make your business life accessible to people from all over for a great rate.

