Research shows that the average company spends 17% to 27% of its total travel budget on airfare. Wouldn't you prefer your company pay less than that? With a lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club, you can.

With more than one million users worldwide, Dollar Flight Club is one of the most popular flight alert services on the market. It has earned a 4.4/5 star rating on Trustpilot, and The Points Guy writes, "We use Dollar Flight Club's deal alerts as a resource at The Points Guy, and we've found them to be a solid service that sends out plenty of international flight deals that are curated to just the departure airports you want."

It really is that easy. Just select your departure airports and Dollar Flight Club sends you deals on flights to destinations all over the world. You get alerts for international and domestic flights. And you can find options in Economy, Business, or First Class with the Premium+ option.

Once you're set up, you'll start getting deals to hundreds of cities worldwide. So whether you want to go to Paris, Athens, Geneva, Seoul, Johannesburg, or practically anywhere else, Dollar Flight Club will help you get there on a budget. Plus, you can score up to 50% discounts from Dollar Flight Club partners like Babbel, Huckberry, Acanela Expeditions, and more.

Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on January 28, you can get one of these plan options:

A lifetime Premium subscription to Dollar Flight Club for just $39.97 (reg. $690).

A lifetime Premium Plus+ subscription for just $59.97 (reg. $1,690).

