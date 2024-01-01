Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Fortunly, 81% of entrepreneurs work overtime, which doesn't leave much time to return to the classroom. If you're considering learning a new language or two as a resolution for 2024, you're in luck. Just in time for the end of the year, you can score an amazing deal on a lifetime subscription to all languages on Rosetta Stone.

Trusted by language learners for almost 30 years, Rosetta Stone helps people learn to speak up to 25 new languages confidently. And as the year comes to a close, you can score this lifetime subscription and learn them all for just $159.97 — $240 off the usual price tag — right here with coupon code ROSETTA now through January 1.

Gain access to a beloved language learning service for life, packed with 25 languages to choose from. Their bite-sized lessons fit into even the busiest entrepreneur's schedule, with a progressive learning structure that teaches you topics you'll actually put into practice while traveling — like shopping, ordering, or even taking a taxi. And they implement an immersive training method similar to how you first learned your native language by matching words with images.

Trusted by NASA, Calvin Klein, and other top organizations for 27 years, Rosetta Stone has cultivated quite a reputation as a language learning aid. Its cutting-edge speech recognition technology listens to your words, providing instant feedback and ensuring you sound more like a local when you touch down in that country. And this deal gives you forever access, so you can tackle all 25 languages at your own pace if you'd like.

Master 25 languages with this lifetime subscription to all languages on Rosetta Stone, now $159.97 (reg. $399) with code ROSETTA through January 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.