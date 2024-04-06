There's really nothing easier than letting someone else find you bargains on all your future air fare and sending them to your phone or email.

Business-class flights average about $3,000 and $5,000 for round trips, while the true long-haul nonstop flights spending over twelve hours in the air usually run $5,000 to $12,000. As an entrepreneur, you are paying for your business travel and your time is too valuable to spend a great deal of time searching for bargains. Fortunately, a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Plan membership can help you save on a lifetime of plane fares.

Even if you only needed economy fares for vacations, a regular Dollar Flight Club lifetime membership could still save you up to $2,000 on every flight. Over a million people all over the world are getting fares to places like Hawaii roundtrip from $161, Paris roundtrip from $289, and Japan roundtrip from $455.

A lifetime Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Plan, on the other hand, offers you access to all the best flight deals regardless of whether you're flying economy, premium economy, or business class. You'll still save money on domestic fares, international fares, and even mistake fares. Naturally, this membership comes with Priority Customer Support, as well.

Both plans work the same way, you simply add your home airports and the destinations that you're interested in to your account, and then Dollar Flight Club will send you instant alerts by text or email every time they find a deal between those locations. You can book those flights directly from your devices.

You couldn't ask for a better endorsement than from The Points Guy, who says, "We use Dollar Flight Club's deal alerts as a resource at The Points Guy, and we've found them to be a solid service that sends out plenty of international flight deals that are curated to just the departure airports you want."

Save big on all your future travels. New users can get a lifetime membership for a limited time:

