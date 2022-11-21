Read More with This Early Black Friday Deal

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We're getting into the season of gratitude and, this year, we're thankful for these big savings that'll provide you with a range of early Black Friday deals available before Thanksgiving.

Headway

For those who want to read more and tend to struggle to get through their reading list, right now is the time to invest in an innovative solution. Headway is a clever app designed to help you develop better reading and learning habits so you can lean into a growth mindset without spending weeks and weeks reading the same book.

Headway gives you access to an expansive library of nonfiction bestsellers, summarized into 15-minute chunks so you can get the main ideas quickly. There are also collections to help you solve specific goals, from building a business to improving your health, and thousands of actionable insights and tips available at your fingertips. Most summaries also offer audio versions from professional voice actors so you can listen while commuting or at the gym.

Headway also gamifies the reading process, allowing you to collect achievements, track your progress, and improve your reading habits by just plain making it fun.

More than 12 million users have helped drive Headway to a 4.5/5-star rating on the App Store and 4.4/5-star rating on the Google Play Store. TechCrunch writes, "Creating gamifying elements on the Headway app has partially met the need to study with excitement, not boredom." MakeUseOf calls Headway, "...a worthy tool for you if you're too busy in your day-to-day schedule and can't allocate time for self-improvement."

Read more without overwhelming yourself. While supplies last on this early Black Friday deal, you can get a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for 80 percent off $299 at just $59.99. Through November 23, you can take an additional 20% off with code HEADWAY.

Prices subject to change.