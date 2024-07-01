Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TL;DR: Don't overspend on office supplies when you can join Costco. This Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership includes a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* for a total rate of just $60.

Running a business costs money. For those whose companies have offices, you need to keep a certain level of groceries, cleaning supplies, household products, and office products on hand at all times. Looking holistically at your budget, taking any area for granted could be a detriment to your company's bottom line. So stop shopping at the regular grocery and office supply stores when you can save on a well-known wholesaler.

Join Costco and get a one-year Gold Star Membership with a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60. With over 500 warehouse locations across the United States, Costco is known for well-priced groceries, office supplies, electronics, and so much more. The $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* will be sent out to a valid email address you'll provide at checkout.

Well known for the abundance of quality Kirkland Signature™ offerings, Costco Gold Star Members also get access to products from Dyson, LG, and other recognizable companies.

Costco Gold Star Members can also access Costco Tire Center and Costco Gas Station for savings on tires and gas. This can make a world of difference for companies with traveling sales teams and members who are on the road a lot.

Signing up as a Costco Gold Star Member gives you access to Costco Services,** which features well-priced services from third-party providers who can help with HVAC systems, window treatments, hardwood flooring, and other essential areas of your office or home.

This Costco promotion has an average rating of 5/5 stars on the Entrepreneur Store at the time this is being written. One recent review reflects on how "The process is very easy." Find out for yourself today.

Get this Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership with a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* for a total price of $60.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

*Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.