Save on Summer Travel and Beyond with This Flight Service, Now Only $49.99

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

According to the U.S. Travel Association, travel spending totaled a whopping $93 billion in February 2023 — that's 5% higher than pre-pandemic levels. So whether you have a lot of work travel slotted or hope to get away on vacation, you can ensure you score savings on every flight for a lifetime with this fantastic deal on Matt's Flights during our Memorial Day sale.

With a lifetime Matt's Flights Premium Plan subscription, you can save thousands of dollars on airfare for both work and pleasure. Enjoy free flight planning from Matt himself — just send your departure and arrival cities plus the dates you're available to travel, and he'll send you the cheapest flights.

Matt's Flights Premium Plan gives you exclusive domestic and international flight deals that save you up to 90% off — all customized to your preferred regions.

Curious how it works? Just select your departing airport and location, then sit back and relax while you receive cheap flight deals in your email inbox. They're often due to airline mistakes or from super-discounted sales, and Matt does the legwork so you can enjoy the savings. Then, once you see something you like, book it and travel for a fraction of what it usually costs.

With three or more deals per week and an unlimited amount of custom search requests, you can score inexpensive airfare rates for all of your prospective work trips and getaways. You'll also enjoy one-on-one travel advice straight from Matt, 24 hours a day. User Alison raved, "Matt always gets back to you pronto. Amazing customer service. And he really knows the best prices!"

Score cheaper flights forever just in time for Memorial Day with this lifetime subscription to Matt's Flights Premium Plan, now on sale for $49.99 (reg. $970).

Prices subject to change.

