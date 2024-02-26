These Are the 'Loneliest' Jobs in the U.S., According to a New Report Remote work isn't necessarily the root cause.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • More than four in 10 workers say they feel "very" or "somewhat" lonely at work.
  • A Harvard study revealed that the jobs that people feel most unhappy in were also among the loneliest jobs.
  • "Task associates," who are responsible for stocking merchandise in stores, have the loneliest job, per the report.
entrepreneur daily

More than four in 10 workers feel "very" or "somewhat" lonely at work, according to a recent report from employee listening and manager effectiveness platform Perceptyx.

But remote work, which more than tripled in the wake of the pandemic from 2019 to 2021, isn't necessarily the culprit.

In fact, research suggests that employees who have the opportunity to work remotely are more likely to feel happy and productive in their roles, and a Harvard study revealed that the jobs that people feel most unhappy in were also among the loneliest jobs.

Related: 3 Ways to Avoid the Loneliness of Working Remotely

Naturally, positions that call for a lot of independent work and little collaboration have the potential to be some of the loneliest. So, which jobs in the U.S. fall into that category?

Game network Solitaired dug into data from more than 750,000 postings on job site Indeed to find out which job titles and industries are the loneliest on average.

And No. 1 most lonely on the list? That would be "task associates," who are responsible for stocking merchandise in stores.

Related: Feel Awkward? Struggle to Make Friends? This Founder Wants to Fix Your Social Anxiety.

These are the top 20 loneliest jobs in the U.S., according to Solitaired's findings:

Image Credit: Courtesy of Solitaired
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Jobs Psychology Lifestyle Careers Remote Workers loneliness Hybrid workforce

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

The Top 2 Mistakes Founders Make That Hinder the Growth of Their Companies

Here are two of the biggest ways founders sabotage their own success — and how to fix it.

By Paul Sullivan
Franchise

McDonald's Dives Into Anime Craze — And Flips Its Golden Arches— with WcDonald's Event

McDonald's celebrates anime culture with "WcDonalds," a unique, limited-time event featuring custom manga packaging and themed menu items.

By Carl Stoffers
Marketing

Your Secrets Won't Stay Hidden For Long — Follow These 6 Ways to Help Protect Your Reputation

On the web, internal crises can turn into a five-alarm fire in a hurry. Knowing how to respond can go a long way toward limiting the damage and protecting your brand from long-term harm.

By Adam Petrilli
Business News

Warren Buffett's Annual Letter Reveals the Secrets and Lessons Behind $930 Billion Berkshire Hathaway

Buffett wrote about the company's unchanging investment rule and how his sister became "very rich."

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

The Top 5 Strategies for Overcoming Naysayers in Business

Here's how you can handle naysayers with resilience and poise.

By Roy Dekel
Business News

In These U.S. Cities, Earning a $150,000 Salary Is Considered 'Lower Middle Class,' According to a New Report

A new study highlights the U.S. cities where your money stretches the least.

By Emily Rella