It works just like a standard bike, but you have the added option of a power boost right at your fingertips.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur or working professional, you probably rely on your car to get to the office and travel to important meetings. Though reliable, it's only gotten more expensive as fuel costs fluctuate and are now at their highest prices of the year (according to AAA). And don't forget about the environmental impact if you're a frequent commuter.

You may be able to cut costs and reduce your carbon footprint if you bike to work instead. And that might be a lot more practical if you have an electric bike. Today only, get the BirdBike eBike for $929.97 (reg. $2,299.99) with this Labor Day savings event.

A long-range bike built for professionals and commuters.

The BirdBike eBike works just like a standard bike, but you have the added option of a power boost right at your fingertips. When climbing hills or trying to reach your destination quicker, just press the throttle on the handlebar and reach speeds up to 20 mph. With a full charge, you can travel up to 50 miles.

View current speed, traveled distance, battery life, and more with the backlit dash display. This can help you obey local traffic laws or ensure you have enough power left to go on a coffee run and make it back home safely.

A unique feature of the BirdBike is its built-in alarm system with 120 decibel sound. You could have a little more peace of mind when leaving the bike outside the office knowing it's somewhat protected with an alarm.

Limited-time Labor Day pricing ends tonight.

The BirdBike received a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on Trustpilot for revolutionizing daily commutes and leisurely strolls. You could save on gas, help out the environment, and maybe even get some extra exercise as part of your daily routine.

Take advantage of this one-day sale and get the BirdBike eBike for only $929.97 (reg. $2,299.99) until September 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT, no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.