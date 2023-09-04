This Long-Range eBike Is Less Than $930 for Labor Day, Today Only It works just like a standard bike, but you have the added option of a power boost right at your fingertips.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur or working professional, you probably rely on your car to get to the office and travel to important meetings. Though reliable, it's only gotten more expensive as fuel costs fluctuate and are now at their highest prices of the year (according to AAA). And don't forget about the environmental impact if you're a frequent commuter.

You may be able to cut costs and reduce your carbon footprint if you bike to work instead. And that might be a lot more practical if you have an electric bike. Today only, get the BirdBike eBike for $929.97 (reg. $2,299.99) with this Labor Day savings event.

A long-range bike built for professionals and commuters.

The BirdBike eBike works just like a standard bike, but you have the added option of a power boost right at your fingertips. When climbing hills or trying to reach your destination quicker, just press the throttle on the handlebar and reach speeds up to 20 mph. With a full charge, you can travel up to 50 miles.

View current speed, traveled distance, battery life, and more with the backlit dash display. This can help you obey local traffic laws or ensure you have enough power left to go on a coffee run and make it back home safely.

A unique feature of the BirdBike is its built-in alarm system with 120 decibel sound. You could have a little more peace of mind when leaving the bike outside the office knowing it's somewhat protected with an alarm.

Limited-time Labor Day pricing ends tonight.

The BirdBike received a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on Trustpilot for revolutionizing daily commutes and leisurely strolls. You could save on gas, help out the environment, and maybe even get some extra exercise as part of your daily routine.

Take advantage of this one-day sale and get the BirdBike eBike for only $929.97 (reg. $2,299.99) until September 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT, no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Bicycling Lifestyle E-bike E-bikes

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

A Retiree in Florida Started This 'Fun' Remote Side Hustle Out of Boredom. Now She Makes Up to $3,000 a Week.

When Chanda Torrey retired, she looked around for an enjoyable hobby that might also bring in some income. Now she's offering up her playbook to others.

By Frances Dodds
Devices

Multitask Efficiently With a $159.97 Refurbished iPad Pro, on Sale for Labor Day Until September 4

Act now and score an iPad for a fraction of the price of a new model.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Airlines Know Their Boarding Process Is Excruciatingly Inefficient. Here's Why They Won't Change It.

One of the most frustrating parts of air travel isn't likely to get better anytime soon.

By Amanda Breen
Business Culture

Concerned About a Coworker's Burnout? Here's How to Approach the Topic Safely and Tactfully

Burnout affects a person's mindset and perception of events, resulting in uncharacteristic behavior, such as temper tantrums or withdrawal.

By Joanna Kulbacka
Growing a Business

Why the Death of Cookies Will Make Online Advertising Better

Third-party cookies are going away in 2024. When that happens, marketers will be able to re-engage with consumers in exciting new ways.

By Kimberly Zhang
Franchise

Crafting a Franchise Brand Story: The Secret Ingredient That Will Set You Apart From Competitors

Your slogan is a quick and straightforward way to showcase why you're the right choice in a world of competition.A brand's story isn't just a narrative; it's the emotional and logical connection established with customers. Positioning is everything. It's not just about being different but about owning that difference.

By Entrepreneur Staff