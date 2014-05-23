Why You Should Set Radical Goals
Related: Are You Actually Setting Goals? Probably Not. Here's How in 3 Steps
Here are five ways to set radical goals:
2. Don't go short. Think in 20-, 50-, and 100-year increments. People get into the mindset of having quarterly and yearly numbers that they have to meet. (Just take a look at Congress). It's not a deep enough cut. To achieve greatness, you must think beyond how you'd naturally measure success. Think about where you want to be 20 years from now and the legacy you want to leave.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Are the Hottest Franchises to Watch in 2023
-
This One Question Will Make You a Better Thinker. Are You Asking It Already?
-
How the CEO of Zoom Room Is Leading the Way in Dog Training and Education
-
Before Pressing the Layoff Button, Leaders Need to Ask Themselves 1 Question — Then Do These 3 Things
-
3 Simple Strategies for Coping With Overwork Pressure
-
Taco Bell Uses This Little-Known Secret to Stay on Top Year After Year
-
Once a Skeptic, Elon Musk Now Embraces This Divisive Workplace Policy — and You Should, Too.