Work from Anywhere with This $299.97 'Car Cabin' Price reduced for a limited time only.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business can be stressful. You may not have time to take a full vacation just yet, but that's not the only way to give yourself a little respite from all the rigors of the working day. According to the Harvard Business Review, surrounding yourself with nature doesn't just relieve stress; it may also make you more productive. Next time you take a remote day, try bringing your office with you into the wild with the CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin for your car.

This pop-up cabin gives you plenty of room to stretch out and get to work surrounded by the great outdoors, and it's on sale, too. Instead of paying $379, you can invest in your own outdoor office while it's just $299.97.

Take your work into the wild.

The CARSULE turns your vehicle into a versatile mobile working space. It's designed to fit cars with an upward-swinging tailgate. The CARSULE gives you a cubic structure with a standing height of 6.5 feet, which is plenty of room to spread out and get some work done.

You can bring it with you practically anywhere and still have some comforts of an indoor office. The waterproof flooring keeps you dry in damp weather, while the built-in bug netting lets you enjoy the sight of nature without the sting. Plus, the diagonal ceiling tension lines prevent shear deformation while serving as attachment points for hanging accessories like lights or speakers.

An office anywhere you go.

Whether you want to work remotely for a weekend or just get a change of scenery, having a pop-up tent in your car allows you to take productivity with you on the road.

For a limited time only, the CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin for your car is on sale for $299.97 (reg. $379), with no coupon needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

The Remote Side Hustle a 43-Year-Old Musician Works on for 1 Hour a Day Earns Nearly $3,000 a Month: 'All From the Comfort of Home'

Sam Ziegler wanted to supplement his income as a professional drummer — then his tech skills and desire to help people came together.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

From $0 to $10 Million — Here's How to Build a Winning Prop Trading Team

Do you need to know what skill set is required to be a successful leader in one of the most rapidly changing niches in finance? This article sums up the recommendations of a "prop trading" pioneer.

By Blake Olson
Business News

Uber and Lyft Are Leaving a Major U.S. Metro After City Council Bumps Up Drivers' Minimum Wage

The rideshare companies plan to leave Minneapolis on May 1.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'It Should Be Sold': Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Sounds Off on Proposed TikTok Ban

Ohanian told his Instagram followers exactly where he stands.

By Emily Rella