Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It takes a monumental amount of work to get a business up and running. A survey conducted on behalf of GoDaddy even found that 41% of business owners end up getting pulled out of their free time to attend to business matters. That means less time to rest, and it also can mean less time for personal and professional growth.

As an entrepreneur, you may not have time to read through the pile of books you've been collecting, but that's not the only way to get lessons that cultivate new skills. Headway Premium makes learning as easy to fit into your schedule as browsing social media by giving you summaries and insights pulled from best-selling non-fiction titles. Normally, a Headway Premium lifetime subscription is $299, but Entrepreneur Magazine is still running its version of Prime Day, and you can get a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for just $59.97.

Although this doesn't replace reading an entire book, the bite-sized lessons are created to help you understand the main ideas within the book. One verified buyer put it perfectly: "I often felt overwhelmed by the vast amount of books out there. I also struggled with reading speed and comprehension, which made me lose interest in many books I started. This app helps me find the best books for my needs and preferences and gives me summaries and insights that I can digest quickly."

Headway has over 15 million users who are turning personal growth into a habit that fits into their life. Summaries are short and can be read or listened to in audio format. You'll get personalized recommendations based on your areas of interest, and Headway gives you a chance to retain what you learn with spaced repetition.

Reading takes time, and that's one thing entrepreneurs don't always have. However, you can still learn the important lessons from the books you wish you had time to read.

Until July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get a Headway Premium Lifetime Subscription for $59.97 (reg. $299), no coupon is needed.

Prices subject to change.