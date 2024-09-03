With a BJ's 1-year membership, you can grab groceries, tech, and more in one place.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Building your own business isn't a linear process — there are ups and downs, and building a profitable enterprise can take anywhere from three years to a decade, according to Talkroute.

That being said, the time you dedicate to your company's growth can get in the way of life, like running to different stores for groceries, home goods, etc. But, what if you could restock your home and refrigerator by shopping at one place (and at greater values), like BJ's Wholesale Club?

You'll need to join as a member to shop, but you can join BJ's for one year with The Club Card for $20 — and it comes with Easy Renewal®, so you don't have to manually renew your card the next year and a $20 reward after you spend $60 in 30 days.

One-stop shopping so you can focus on growth.

When you can tear yourself away from your business, you might be surprised at the savings and selection BJ's offers to members. Discover farm-fresh produce (some are locally grown), meats, deli, baked goods, and frozen goods. You could save 25% on what you'd normally buy at a regular supermarket.

You may want to leave room in your cart so you can browse through BJ's aisles of household staples, garage essentials, decor, furniture, snacks, and more. If you need to replace your business's devices, check out Bj's selection of tech, which includes JBL speakers, AirPods, Dell laptops, and other exciting products.

Are you in a rush? You can skip the checkout line using the BJ's mobile app to scan your items and pay. Or, just order what you need order online and select curbside pickup. You could restock your fridge and home without actually setting foot in BJ's.

Once you're done shopping, don't forget to swing by BJ's Gas on the way out to fuel your car for less — and to avoid making another pitstop. Locations vary, but there may be a gas station at a BJ's Wholesale Club near you.

Enjoy incredible value and one-stop shopping when you join BJ's with a 1-year The Club Card Membership with Easy Renewal® for $20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.