Corrupt CEO Dennis Kozlowski and His Infamous $6,000 Shower Curtain

Take a deep dive into the amazingly greedy life of the former Tyco CEO on the new episode of 'Dirty Money.'

learn more about Dan Bova

By Dan Bova

Kypros | Getty Images

If you're looking for the poster boy of corporate greed, look no further than L. Dennis Kozlowski, the former CEO of Tyco who took excess to a whole new level. He's the subject of this week's episode of Entrepreneur's new podcast, Dirty Money, which you can listen to above or on any podcast platform.

Related: Subscribe to Dirty Money | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher

In 2005, Kozlowski was arrested and served six and a half years in prison for looting nearly $100 million from his company. Records revealed that he secretly loaned tens of millions of dollars of corporate funds to executives and forgave those loans to win their loyalty. (What a swell guy.)

On top of all that, without board approval, he doled out millions in bonuses and used company money to buy himself a $16.8 million apartment in New York City. He repeatedly dipped into Tyco's til to cover his personal $80,000 American Express bill and luxury oddities, including a $17,100 traveling toilet box, a $15,000 dog umbrella stand, and a $6,000 shower curtain.

Related: The Latest on Art World Scam Artist Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin

On this episode of Dirty Money, hosts Jon Small and Dan Bova speak with Catherine S. Neal, Associate Professor of Business Ethics and Business Law at Northern Kentucky University and author of Taking Down the Lion: The Triumphant Rise and Tragic Fall of Tyco's Dennis Kozlowski to get to the bottom of his greed (if there is a bottom.)

Thanks for listening, be sure to subscribe and throw us a rating! Apple | Spotify | Stitcher
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his humor writing at Planet Bova.

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Crime Dirty Money

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'We Would Never Keep You Waiting': Netflix Slammed For Failed 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Livestream

The live reunion special for "Love is Blind" Season 4 was supposed to stream at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday.

By Emily Rella

Devices

Get the Web's Best Price on This Mobile Key Ring

This clever mobile add-on belongs in your everyday carry.

By Entrepreneur Store

Growing a Business

Don't Get Stuck in a Networking Silo — Here's How to Expand Your Reach and Make Meaningful Connections

This article provides tips on how to avoid networking in silos and build a diverse and thriving professional network.

By Keith West

Business News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says There Is a Need For Governmental Regulation of AI: 'There Has To Be Consequences'

In an interview with "60 Minutes," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said AI is the most "profound technology humanity is working on — more profound than fire or electricity."

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

How One Casket Company Is Trying to Disrupt the Industry By Making It Cheaper to Be Dead

Titan Casket is marketing a more affordable funeral (with a little help from Taylor Swift.)

By Dan Bova

Business News

Which Ivy Colleges' Former Students Earn the Highest Salaries? — And No, It Isn't Harvard

Despite the prestige of names like Yale and Harvard (those two ranked No. 6 and No. 7, respectively) the survey found that a different Ivy education can help bring in the bucks.

By Madeline Garfinkle