Do You Know the Difference Between a Traditional IRA, a Roth IRA and a 401k?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses some of his favorite investment options, including funds that can help you make money while also being accessible. The finance expert explains the distinctions among different types of accounts: a Roth IRA, an IRA and a 401k.</p>

You may also choose to put your money in ETFs and funds, but you should be wary of how valuable your investments are and check to see whether your stocks' prices are fluctuating.

Click the video to hear more.

