Want to set yourself up for an efficient and productive 2024? According to US News and World Report, some of the many benefits of filing early are having more time to plan for tax payments and less chance of tax fraud.

If you're hoping to tackle your taxes earlier than usual, you can get some help from H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe Federal and State 2023, available for PC or Mac Download. And right now, it's on sale for the New Year for just $34.99, with no coupon code needed, through January 7.

Knock a major item off your 2024 to-do list by filing your taxes with help from the H&R Block Deluxe Tax Software. This handy service simplifies this arduous task and offers the added benefit of a maximum refund guaranteed. It's great for those with minimal tax knowledge, as it provides step-by-step guidance on more than 350 types of credits and deductions. You'll also get access to a help center filled with articles and in-person representation if you are to be audited.

This software includes five federal e-files, one state program, and unlimited federal preparation and printing. If you've previously used TurboTax, the transition is seamless as it imports last year's tax return data in seconds. After filing, you'll also get to take advantage of real-time refund results.

Tackle taxes with ease with the H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe Federal and State 2023, just $34.99 through January 7, with no coupon code required.

