Get 86% Off a Lifetime Subscription to This Top-Rated App and Invest Confidently in the Stock Market

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The stock market is volatile by nature, but avoiding it means you're leaving a lot of potential money on the table. If you've always wanted to invest and attempt to crack the complicated code of the stock world but never knew where to start, there's now an app for that.

Tykr Stock Screener helps teach you which stocks are high risk and low risk, so you can make better decisions as you try your hand at earning money. And while Tykr can't tell, recommend, or advise you to do specific actions, this app helps you feel more informed as you navigate the wild world of Wall Street. And right now, you can score a Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription for just $119.99, 86% off the usual price.

Tykr Stock Screener is an educational platform that helps you invest with confidence. It's super easy to use, allowing you to find potentially good investments in just 30 seconds, thanks to their stock analysis. And there's support for more than 30,000 stocks, both US based and international.

Tykr does the hard work to tell you if a stock is either on sale, a potential buy, something to watch, or overpriced (potential sell). By boiling it down to those simple terms, you can make better choices on when to grab or when to get rid of certain stocks. It also assigns scores, and the higher the score you see, the safer it is as an investment.

And with a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot and a 4.9-star rating on AppSumo, you can easily use Tykr confidently.

Navigate the stock market with confidence with a Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription to Tykr Stock Screener, available now for just $119.99 (reg. $900).

Prices subject to change.
