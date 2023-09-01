Get Top-Rated Stock Screening Tools for Less Than $100 During the Labor Day Sale A stock screener can help you take the guesswork out of investing.

While the time and energy you put into your business can help it reach revenue and growth goals, you may be missing out if you're not investing in the stock market. Per LinkedIn, investing in stocks could offer you and your business a security blanket should there be an emergency, and you simply may be missing out on making a passive income that could further boost your business, whether that's through expansion or investing in new tech.

If you're newer to the stock market and want insights on investing wisely, the Tykr Stock Screener can educate you. This stock screening app and investment education tool is designed to take the stress out of investing. During our Labor Day Sale through September 4, you can get a lifetime subscription, plus a free course (Better Stock Pricing), for only $99.97 with code STOCK.

Tykr has earned a perfect 5-star rating on Trustindex and a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot because it's so effective at taking the guesswork out of investing. This intuitive app can help you gain information on more than 30,000 US and International stocks, and gives you a thorough breakdown of the stock you're interested in.

When you find a stock you might want to invest in, check out Tykr's summary for each stock. It labels each stock as On Sale (potential buy), Watch, or Overpriced (potential sell), and Tykr's scores can help you understand the overall financial stability of a stock.

Plus, Tykr can teach you how to increase your Margin of Safety (MOS) to mitigate risk and maximize your potential returns in the marketplace. The platform also offers connectivity with fellow investors so that you can interact with other users, a portfolio tracker to monitor the performance of your investments, and much more.

Your purchase of Tykr also comes with the course "Better Stock Picking," a comprehensive lecture on how to enhance your stock picking abilities to ensure your selections boast positive growth potential.

Invest smarter with the Tykr Stock Screener and the free "Better Stock Picking" course, now just $99.97 with code STOCK during the Labor Day Sale. This deal ends September 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

