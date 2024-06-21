Investing in Rootless is a commitment to a healthier, more sustainable future.

After working in climate change for more than a decade, Sachi Singh knew the benefits of sustainable seaweed. But she discovered it had an even greater power: it could transform women's health.

That's why she founded Rootless, and it's one of the most exciting investment opportunities this year.

Rootless says it is ready to scale and it has opened up their investment opportunity to include accredited and non accredited investors. Here's why you should pay attention.

An untapped market that's ready for disruption.

The statistics are staggering. By 2025, 1 billion women will be experiencing menopause, and 75% of them could likely experience severe and debilitating symptoms. From chronic fatigue and weight gain to joint pain and hot flashes, the need and willingness to pay for effective menopause relief is pressing.

Women spend an average of $8,000 to $20,000 on menopause solutions, highlighting the vast potential for impactful and profitable innovations in this space. Menopause is an untapped $600 billion market.

And Rootless says it has the answer.

Rootless is at the forefront of this movement, offering a revolutionary solution powered by an age-old superfood: seaweed. The company says its flagship product, the Daily Bite, is a first-of-its-kind whole-food supplement that harnesses the natural benefits of seaweed. Rich in bioavailable electrolytes, iodine, prebiotic fiber, and essential micronutrients, the Daily Bite supports overall hormone health, energy levels, and metabolism, the company says.

But here's the most important part: It works. Their seaweed-powered Daily Bites are proven to improve hormonal balance in women. In a consumer trial, the Daily Bites improved energy levels in 86% of women, while 97% of women experienced less hormonal acne and dryness.

No wonder they've seen sales explode 251% in 2023 alone.

With a 50% retention rate and a 3:1 lifetime value-to-customer acquisition cost ratio, Rootless attracts new customers while keeping them engaged and satisfied.

With proven success under their belt, Rootless is seeking investors to help them scale rapidly. With 50% of their investors being women, they aim to attract more first-time female investors.

A holistic approach to health and sustainability.

What sets Rootless apart is its dual focus on human and planetary health. Seaweed, the cornerstone of Rootless's product line, is a regenerative, zero-input crop that actively enhances the marine environment. This sustainable approach supports women's health, promotes marine biodiversity, and aids coastal communities that depend on the ocean economy.

Rootless's founder, Sachi Singh, brings over a decade of experience in climate change to the table. Her deep understanding of seaweed's benefits inspired her to explore its potential in transforming women's health. This unique blend of expertise positions Rootless as a leader in both the wellness and sustainability sectors.

The rootless investment opportunity.

The market for menopause solutions is vast and largely untapped. Rootless's innovative products and impressive growth metrics have investors buzzing.

Now you have the opportunity to join them by becoming a Rootless shareholder.

By investing in Rootless, you are not only supporting a company that appears to be poised for significant financial returns but also contributing to a movement that prioritizes women's health and environmental sustainability.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this groundbreaking journey. Join Rootless in building a future where hormonal harmony and planetary health go hand in hand.

Disclosure: This is a paid advertisement for Rootless's Regulation CF Offering. Please read the Form C and offering circular at: https://invest.getrootless.com/