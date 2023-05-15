Businesses hit hard by the pandemic are pocketing millions of dollars through this little-known program.

Inflation, supply chain issues, high interest rates and now…recession on the way. This is the world American businesses, large and small, are up against going into 2023. Many are struggling to make ends meet, handle payroll every month, and make any needed repairs or upkeep.

The interest rate problem is especially bad because any potential loans available from private banks come with a whopping price tag. For businesses that were able to stay open through the pandemic and keep their employees on, there isn't much light at the end of the tunnel.

Until now that is, with a federal program that's offering businesses up to $26,000 per employee through the government's Employee Retention Credit (or ERC) program. Now, businesses can apply to get this credit and receive funds from the IRS based on their own ability to retain employees through the harshest of times.

Even better, working with Financial Match can transform a complicated application into a simple, four-step process and maximize your ERC funds at the same time.

Is ERC new?

The ERC program was created by the federal government during the pandemic and is offering employers up to $26,000 per employee per year they were retained through 2020 and 2021.

The PPP or Paycheck Protection Program loan got much more play, but the ERC program is just as effective in helping businesses obtain needed funds, even if they've already received a PPP loan.

Possibly the best part is that the ERC program isn't a loan. Nothing to pay back. You can even apply to get funds retroactively through a special form available from the IRS.

Simplifying a complicated application process.

Financial Match helps businesses that are trying to get the maximum return on their ERC application and are overwhelmed by the process. Most business owners are focused on running their business, whether it's a construction company, a retail store, a coffee shop, a restaurant or a landscaping company. Investing hours upon hours in paperwork is near impossible.

Many owners and executives struggle with:

Knowing how to navigate the application process

Finding time to handle the application while running the business

Making sure every last detail is correct

Financial Match eliminates these headaches. They've created a four-step process to make lives easier for business owners. All a business has to do is:

Take a qualification quiz

Fill out the application with Financial Match's help

Work with an accountant to get documents and information

Get paid by the IRS

Financial Match has helped:

One restaurant obtain more than $900,000 in ERC Credits

A construction company obtain more than $400,000 in ERC credits

A mechanical supply company obtain almost $1.2 million in ERC credits

Now is the time to act.

With financial uncertainty right around the corner, getting a maximum amount of ERC credits could be the difference between your business staying open or…well you know.

You can find out right now if you and your business are eligible for ERC credits and if Financial Match can help you get them.

Billions of dollars are there to help you. Don't let this opportunity go to waste.

Click here to see if you're eligible for up to $26,000 per employee.