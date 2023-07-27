Instagram influencer exposes an alleged menu from the mega-coffee chain that has some customers delighted and depresso.

Call it Pumpkin Spicegate.

Instagram influencer Markie Devo just posted a secret fall 2023 menu from Starbucks that he says he got from an employee.

Starbucks won't confirm if the leak is real or not, but it's still causing quite a brewhaha in the coffee world.

According to Devo's sleuthing, Starbucks will be bringing back some favorites in the fall and serving up a few newcomers to the menu. The coffee giant will also apparently be discontinuing at least one fan favorite.

Returning champions

If the leaked fall menu is accurate, Starbucks will continue to offer its classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

Customers will also see the return of the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

and Owl Cake Pop

New grinds on the block

But Starbucks will also introduce a few new concoctions, including an Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and something called an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

New snacks include a Baked Apple Croissant.

See ya latte

Some Starbucks items were grounded. If the rumors are correct, the Pumpkin Scone has gone skedaddle, which caused a few Starbucks aficionados to throw some shade.

"Omg where is the pumpkin scone? I repeat...my favorite scone EVER!" wrote RuRu Rodriguez.

Others complained about the fall menu's short shelf life, reportedly running from August 29 to November 1.

"November 1st is basically like the second week of fall what the hell," griped Mr. Party Favors.