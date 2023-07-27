Say Hello to the 'Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte': Starbucks New Fall Menu Leaked Online Instagram influencer exposes an alleged menu from the mega-coffee chain that has some customers delighted and depresso.

By Jonathan Small

Call it Pumpkin Spicegate.

Instagram influencer Markie Devo just posted a secret fall 2023 menu from Starbucks that he says he got from an employee.

Starbucks won't confirm if the leak is real or not, but it's still causing quite a brewhaha in the coffee world.

According to Devo's sleuthing, Starbucks will be bringing back some favorites in the fall and serving up a few newcomers to the menu. The coffee giant will also apparently be discontinuing at least one fan favorite.

Returning champions

If the leaked fall menu is accurate, Starbucks will continue to offer its classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

Customers will also see the return of the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
and Owl Cake Pop

New grinds on the block

But Starbucks will also introduce a few new concoctions, including an Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and something called an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

New snacks include a Baked Apple Croissant.

See ya latte

Some Starbucks items were grounded. If the rumors are correct, the Pumpkin Scone has gone skedaddle, which caused a few Starbucks aficionados to throw some shade.

"Omg where is the pumpkin scone? I repeat...my favorite scone EVER!" wrote RuRu Rodriguez.

Others complained about the fall menu's short shelf life, reportedly running from August 29 to November 1.

"November 1st is basically like the second week of fall what the hell," griped Mr. Party Favors.

Wavy Line
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

