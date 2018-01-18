Are you in the market for a new gig and have designs on setting up shop in a home office? As we get ever more connected, a wide variety of companies have made flexible work options available to their employees -- even giant, ubiquitous companies such as Apple and Google.

Check out some of the latest remote job postings on offer. Maybe you'll find one that's a great fit for you -- and your new telecommuting-ready work space.

Apple

Job: At Home Advisor

Description: "As our customers' first point of contact, you'll be the friendly voice of Apple, answering questions about our products and services and providing world-class customer service, troubleshooting, and technical support. We'll rely on you to listen to our customers and use your technical expertise, creativity, and passion to meet their needs -- and remind them that behind our great products are amazing people," the Apple posting reads.

Google

Job: Field Sales Representative, Google Cloud -- remote work options in Minneapolis and Columbus, Ohio

Pepsi

"You will bring Google's portfolio into the largest companies, and handling complex customer and stakeholder relationships comes easy to you. You champion the innovative power of our products to make organizations more productive, collaborative, and mobile. Using your passion for Google products, you help spread the magic of Google to organizations around the world," the Google ad reads.

Job: Copack Productivity Manager

Description: "Project leadership includes building productivity AOP for the year ahead, identifying opportunities through Loss Analysis and Mass Balance events, defining and financially justifying projects, working closely and aligning with cost accounting across NAB to validate project financials, launching project teams, using good project management to manage team activities, leading teams to execute projects with the problem solving methodology, tracking project status and results, removing and elevating project barriers, and developing team members. It is also critical to identify integration issues with other projects/processes and coordinate the improvements with the appropriate project/process owners to accomplish the project goals," the Pepsi ad reads.

Facebook

Job: EMEA Sales Lead, Oculus -- reporting to the London office

Description: "The position will primarily involve developing and managing a high performing team of account managers in critical markets across Europe. This person will be charged with developing a comprehensive sales strategy as a subset of the overall organizational vision. The candidate may also be required to personally manage distributor and/or retail accounts on a day to day basis. … As a remote employee, building relationships internally as well as externally is absolutely vital to success in the role," the Facebook posting reads.

Amazon

Job: Remote Consulting Services Manager

Description: "In this role you will help shape the delivery of AWS Professional Services engagements to remote customers. Successful candidates will grow, mentor and provide guidance to a diverse team of managers and consultants. Key to your success will be your ability to grow our services, build mechanisms to drive process improvements, and meet challenging SLAs and KPIs. You will be comfortable with a high degree of ambiguity while being able to reprioritize to meet changing business needs and still maintain delivering projects within scope, time, budget and quality. On the technical side, successful candidates need to understand basic IT principles and aspects of remote delivery," the Amazon posting reads.