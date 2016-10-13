8 Great Corporate Snapchats to Follow The platform is here to stay, and these businesses are killing it -- in a good way.

By Matt Orlic Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Thomas Trutschel |Getty Images

You probably fall into one of two camps. You might believe Snapchat is a fad, silly memes and lusty Lotharios looking to send a few risqu? photos to their special someone. (You are wrong, by the way.) Or you believe it to be the second most powerful social media platform in the U.S. behind only Facebook. Ding, ding! You're right!

Launched in 2011, Snapchat has experienced unparalleled growth in just five years, reaching milestones faster than, well, everybody. Just how important is Snapchat to marketing in 2016? Very. Take a look at these stats:

Related: B2B Marketers, It's Time to Add Snapchat to Your Repertoire

A young, captive, tech-savvy and active community of users -- that's where you need to be. But jumping in can be a little scary if you're not sure how to use it to its full potential. Need some inspiration and guidance? In my opinion, these eight businesses are getting it done on Snapchat:

General Electric.

General Electric (@generalelectric) has tapped into Snapchat's young user base to promote its products, and more importantly, an interest in science.

They answer user-submitted questions, and send out fun tidbits featuring the likes of Bill Nye the Science Guy. They've introduced Buzz Aldrin to a new generation, and titillate with brainteasers, puzzles, fun facts and info on GE machines.

They featured a holiday geofilter this past Christmas for users in 50 US airports and 25 train stations to highlight how much of the travel industry runs on GE.

"The disappearing nature of its content encourages repeat usage and provides us with a unique way to celebrate invention with an expanding community of young fans," says GE's Sam Olstein.

GrubHub.

Food delivery service GrubHub (@grubhub) knows how to get the most out of Snapchat. Much of its content requires a response, like coupons, promos, giveaways and contests like the wildly successful SnapHunt.

In 2014, GrubHub responded to virtually every message they received, getting the year's highest Snapchat score of 53,668 in the process, and increasing overall user engagement. Heck, they even found an intern via the platform, and have utilized influencer Michael Platco -- the Van Gogh of Snapchat -- to create its content.

Related: These Are the Best Times to Post on Social Media

Everlane.

Eretailer Everlane (@Everlane) has made Snapchat their primary engagement channel. They offer behind-the-scenes, sneak peeks, user-generated content and a tremendous kick of one-to-one communication. Social media manager Red Gaskell opens all messages and responds personally to most.

The popular Transparency Tuesday, a Q&A when users can ask them anything, supports their motto of "Radical Transparency." Their profile includes factory visits and full disclosure on their manufacturing and pricing practices.

And that resonates with their client base.

Gaskell sees the communication potential. "We're trying to find little bits of what's going on here daily at headquarters to share with our consumers," he said. "I think it's a rare opportunity for them to see how a brand is being built day in and day out."

Taco Bell.

Not to be outdone by a fellow purveyor of fast food -- McDonald's is on the platform, too --Taco Bell (@tacobell) famously shot and released a six minute mini-movie, via Snapchat Story, to launch its new Spicy Chicken Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, including scenes on the MTV Movie Awards red carpet. Could it understand its audience any better? No. No, it could not.

It's always-fun content typically includes artwork, text overlay, and internet celebs.

Aer Lingus.

The Irish airline (@aerlingus) was the first to migrate to Snapchat. Aer Lingus content includes trips into the cockpit, pictures and videos from onboard or out the window, stories and live events such as inaugural flights. Others have joined in the interim, but few do it better. Call it the luck (i.e. hard work) of the Irish.

"Our favorite way to use Snapchat is in a live setting, building a story as events are unfolding," says head of social media, Paul Buckley. "The ability to build a story brings the user with us on a journey that has a start, middle and end."

Related: 12 Things Authentic People Don't Do on Social Media

Amazon.

Exclusive content is key to Snapchat success, and Amazon (@amazon) has made that a cornerstone of its efforts. Promos appear in its feed -- called Snap Deals -- but last mere seconds. Users need only click to instantly put the product in their Amazon cart. Beyond that, Amazon includes gift ideas and recommendations, and they recently used Vine star David Lopez to promote the Echo during Super Bowl weekend.

Sour Patch Kids.

Loved by kids, teens and adults alike, their Snapchat account (@sourpatchsnaps) is very effective at spreading brand awareness. When launching their channel, marketers aimed to make the brand mascot -- the lifesize Blue Kid -- internet famous. And with the assistance of social influencer Logan Paul, they've done that. The two committed sweet and sour pranks all over NYC.

The channel is heavy with pranks, contests, hijinks, and The Kid showing exactly how awesome life is when you're both sweet and sour. Mission accomplished.

MTV.

MTV (@MTV) is a major player on Snapchat. It's a marriage made in marketing heaven. They have their own channel in the popular Discover feature (which can generate up to 3 million readers per day), they've announced the nominations for the MTV Video Awards exclusively on the platform, and they provide a daily dose of celeb interviews, BTS, backstage access and industry news. It's like catnip for kids, tweens, and teens.
Matt Orlic

Owner of Inspire Brands Group

Matt Orlic is the founder of Inspire Brands Group, which creates and develops brands worldwide by designing and manufacturing products in several industries, including consumer electronics, sports equipment, toys, sports apparel and more. His brands are distributed globally through mass retailers, and he also is engaged into licensing agreements with some of the worlds biggest brands, including Angry Birds, Liverpool FC, Manchester United and UMBRO.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

A Great Domain Name Can Add Millions to Your Business — Here's How to Get One (Even If It's Already Taken)

Having a relevant domain name greatly increases the business's credibility, boosts SEO and makes it super easy for potential customers to find the business.

By Michael Gargiulo
Business News

'It Is What It Is': Uber CEO Defends New Return-to-Office Policies at 'Heated' All-Hands Meeting

Uber's recent changes include adding a day to its hybrid work policy (from two to three) and upping the sabbatical eligibility requirement.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

How Solopreneurs Can Grow Their Businesses Faster and Smarter by Borrowing These Strategies From the Startup World

Here's why solopreneurs should think like startup founders.

By Dmitry Solovyev
Starting a Business

These College Friends Started a Side Hustle Out of 'Sheer Frustration.' It Did $1 Million in the First 9 Months and $20 Million in Year 4.

Courtney Toll and Annabel Love came up with their business idea during summer internships in college.

By Jessica Thomas
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce