Matt Orlic is the founder of Inspire Brands Group, which creates and develops brands worldwide by designing and manufacturing products in several industries, including consumer electronics, sports equipment, toys, sports apparel and more. His brands are distributed globally through mass retailers, and he also is engaged into licensing agreements with some of the worlds biggest brands, including Angry Birds, Liverpool FC, Manchester United and UMBRO.
User Experience
10 Steps to Creating an Engaging Digital Experience
Build a better website with these 10 tips.
Snapchat
8 Great Corporate Snapchats to Follow
The platform is here to stay, and these businesses are killing it -- in a good way.
Marketing
5 Tips for Using Corporate Sponsorship to Drive Brand Visibility
Companies spent more than $20 billion on sponsorships last year.
Personal Branding
The 7 Key Elements of an Effective Personal Brand
It's not about doing something new to create an image to promote. It's about becoming conscious about what you do naturally and being more consistent and visible with it.
Ecommerce
Why and Where You Should Expand Your Ecommerce Empire
Take these careful considerations before listing your products on different marketplaces, such as eBay, Etsy and Amazon.
Productivity
6 Ways to Use Chronic Procrastination to Your Advantage
Procrastination isn't a bad thing if you do it constructively.
Business Partnership
6 Red Flags Warning Your Business Partner Will Drag You Down
When you're locked in a cycle of disagreements and distrust, it's time to go your separate ways.