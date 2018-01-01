Matt Orlic

Matt Orlic

Guest Writer
Owner of Inspire Brands Group

Matt Orlic is the founder of Inspire Brands Group, which creates and develops brands worldwide by designing and manufacturing products in several industries, including consumer electronics, sports equipment, toys, sports apparel and more. His brands are distributed globally through mass retailers, and he also is engaged into licensing agreements with some of the worlds biggest brands, including Angry Birds, Liverpool FC, Manchester United and UMBRO.

More From Matt Orlic

10 Steps to Creating an Engaging Digital Experience
User Experience

10 Steps to Creating an Engaging Digital Experience

Build a better website with these 10 tips.
5 min read
8 Great Corporate Snapchats to Follow
Snapchat

8 Great Corporate Snapchats to Follow

The platform is here to stay, and these businesses are killing it -- in a good way.
6 min read
5 Tips for Using Corporate Sponsorship to Drive Brand Visibility
Marketing

5 Tips for Using Corporate Sponsorship to Drive Brand Visibility

Companies spent more than $20 billion on sponsorships last year.
5 min read
The 7 Key Elements of an Effective Personal Brand
Personal Branding

The 7 Key Elements of an Effective Personal Brand

It's not about doing something new to create an image to promote. It's about becoming conscious about what you do naturally and being more consistent and visible with it.
5 min read
Why and Where You Should Expand Your Ecommerce Empire
Ecommerce

Why and Where You Should Expand Your Ecommerce Empire

Take these careful considerations before listing your products on different marketplaces, such as eBay, Etsy and Amazon.
6 min read
6 Ways to Use Chronic Procrastination to Your Advantage
Productivity

6 Ways to Use Chronic Procrastination to Your Advantage

Procrastination isn't a bad thing if you do it constructively.
5 min read
6 Red Flags Warning Your Business Partner Will Drag You Down
Business Partnership

6 Red Flags Warning Your Business Partner Will Drag You Down

When you're locked in a cycle of disagreements and distrust, it's time to go your separate ways.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.