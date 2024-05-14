📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Programming is a major cost to businesses around the world. Whether equipping your own in-house team or yourself as a solo entrepreneur — learning to code and using popular tools can help you save on contractors by doing more programming on your own.

During a limited-time price drop from May 13th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 22nd, you can get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 and The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for $55.97 (reg. $1,999).

Visual Studio is rated 5/5 stars on Microsoft Choice Software for its many features that streamline coding. It helps users build projects with different languages and on different programs, automates coding by offering to finish lines with IntelliCode, and provides analytics with CodeLens.

The bundle also features a wide range of e-learning courses on coding and programming that range from basics to niche specifics that can help you thrive in certain markets.

On the more general side, you can study one of the world's most popular coding languages in Learn To Code With Python 3, which features 17 hours of content on Python programming basics, error handling, and more. The bundle also features courses on ChatGPT, Google Assistant automation, JavaScript, and other popular topics.

This bundle has an average rating of 4.8/5 stars from verified purchasers, with one recent review describing it as "an excellent bundle worth every penny."

Don't forget that from May 13th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 22nd, you can get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 and The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for $55.97 (reg. $1,999).

