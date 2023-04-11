Business Owners Can Get Organized With This $30 Writing App

Entrepreneurs can end up with a lot of tasks on their table, but getting overwhelmed could hurt the business. A recent Small Business Trends report found that 72% of small-business owners felt overwhelmed with their workload, but you may be able to make it easier on yourself if you use tools that help you get organized. Scrivener 3 is an award-winning writing app that lets you break down large projects into easy-to-process parts.

Turn your business trajectory into an outline and your goals into a plan with this writing software. And for a limited time, you can get Scrivener 3 for the best price online at just $29.99 (reg. $59) for a lifetime subscription.

Scrivener is a writing aid that could help you do a lot more than write long-form documents. While the interactive outline may be useful for detailed memos, you could also use it to easily organize all the moving parts of your major projects. Visual thinkers can lay out their whole plan into intractable parts.

If one part of your project requires another actionable step, attach a note to your outline to remind you when it's time to get it done. No need to spread yourself thin across a variety of organization apps when you have one that lets you lay it all out. You can even attach outside sources in case you find a reference point online you want to check back with when it's relevant later.

A writing app could help you handle your long and short-term projects without letting the work overwhelm you. Here's your chance to get a lifetime subscription to:

