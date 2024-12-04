Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout. *

We all know outdated software is as frustrating as it is a productivity killer. Slow load times, glitches, or outright crashes mean it's time to upgrade that old version of Microsoft Office and your operating system—and Cyber Week is the perfect time to do it.

When you buy Microsoft Office 2021 for $54.97, you'll get Windows 11 Pro free with this bundle worth $438. No more slowdowns or hitches in your workdays, just a streamlined workflow. Head to checkout now because codes are extremely limited.

Microsoft Office lifetime license

This isn't a Microsoft 365 subscription—it's a one-time payment to download the suite onto one Windows PC. Microsoft Office 2021 isn't the newest version available, but it includes more apps than the 2024 suite, making it a better value.

Check out the list of included apps:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

Teams

OneNote

Publisher

Access

Complete your purchase here, and you'll get a download link and software license key via email to set up the apps on your computer. You also get a Windows 11 Pro key to install on two compatible PCs.

Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro

Microsoft's newest, most advanced operating system has more than just a new appearance. Those upgrading from Windows 10 will first notice redesigned app icons, rounded corners, and the new AI assistant, Copilot.

But underlying features bring faster load times, security improvements, and new productivity features. The Pro version of Windows 11 also brings features like BitLocker device encryption for locking down your hard drive in case of theft or loss and Windows Sandbox for testing apps in secure environments.

Buy this Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro bundle now for $54.97 (a $438 value) before codes sell out. This 87% Cyber Week savings means codes will sell out fast.

