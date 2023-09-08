Charge 4 Devices at Once With This $25.99 Power Station Keeping your devices charged doesn't have to be a chore.

Being an entrepreneur or business professional is a full-time job, but so is trying to keep all of your devices and gadgets charged. The average person has at least three devices (according to Statista) and you might have more if you rely on things like a smartwatch, tablet, or wireless headphones to get through work days.

Something that could help streamline your experience is this 4-in-1 power station with Qi wireless charging. Grab one here for just $25.99 (reg. $49.99).

One charging station with four ports.

Whether you're looking for a charging solution for home, the office, or travel, this power station can help declutter and simplify your life. Just plug the gadget into a wall outlet and use any or all of these connections:

Instead of managing four different wall adapters, you could just have one central area to charge up your tech. Power up things like your iPhone, wireless earbuds, Apple Watch, iPad or Samsung tablet, USB-C MacBook, and so much more with less hassle and frustration.

Amplify convenience and aesthetics.

The 4-in-1 power station is more than just a convenience upgrade, it also offers some aesthetic perks. Choose from seven different colors of light modes to customize the ambiance of your new setup, whether it's at your desk or nightstand.

You also won't have to worry about it sliding around since it has anti-slip silicone pads on its base. This also helps prevent scratches or scuffs forming on your desk.

Keeping your devices powered up is no longer a full-time job in itself with this 4-in-1 charging station with Qi wireless charging, now only $25.99 (reg. $49.99).

