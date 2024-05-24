Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Coding and dev work take a lot of time and resources. They can be quite costly, and if you are running a team that's not looking for areas to improve optimization and efficiency, then you might be costing yourself money. One of the best tools out there for supporting coders and dev workers is available at a cost so low that there's no excuse for any serious team leader to not at least try and experiment with it.

During a special Memorial Day price drop, Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows is only $39.97 (reg. $499) through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This fully featured development environment runs on a 64-bit IDE, which empowers users to work on big, complex projects together with organization and efficacy.

Visual Studio Pro can often streamline coders' workdays with tools like IntelliCode, which looks at the context of a piece of code that's being written and offers suggestions to more quickly complete a line or block of code. It even offers lists of next-best options.

This platform also supports users in coding and building projects across different languages and platforms. For example, with this tool, you could theoretically edit running ASP.NET pages in the web designer view. It also comes with analytics tools like CodeLens, and collaborative tools like real-time sessions with Live Share.

Microsoft Visual Studio Pro is rated 5/5 stars on Microsoft Choice Software for good reason.

Remember that through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows is only $39.97 (reg. $499).

