Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you love vinyl, you may find it's difficult to listen to your favorite music in any other format. CDs and streaming services just don't quite have that "it" factor. But record players aren't exactly portable either. The makers of RokBlok, however, set out to rectify that problem.

RokBlok claims to be the world's smallest wireless record player. And considering it measures in at 4" x 2", it's hard to disagree, You may have seen it featured on ABC's Shark Tank or checked out its rave reviews on sites including TechCrunch and Mashable. This handy device fits comfortably in your pocket, allowing you to break it out anywhere you want to play vinyl. RokBlok has a built-in speaker so all you have to do is place RokBlok on a record and raise the control lever to start playing crisp, clear vinyl sound. If you're looking for even bigger sound, you can wirelessly send your music to any Bluetooth device, be it a smartphone or a portable speaker. The amazing part about RokBlok is that anywhere you have a flat surface and a record, you have a record player.

RokBlok has a rechargeable battery that offers up to four hours of playtime on a single charge and it's compatible with 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM vinyl records.

If you're ready to enjoy your vinyl collection anywhere this summer, get RokBlok into your life. Normally $99, you can get one today on sale for just $89.99.