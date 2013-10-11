Facebook Facepalm: In Big Real-Estate Buy, Mark Zuckerberg Seeks Personal Privacy, Then Removes Online Privacy Feature As Facebook makes it more difficult for users to maintain privacy, its co-founder is taking drastic measures to protect his own.

By Jason Fell

Global News

Two pieces of news have emerged about Facebook and privacy that might have you shaking your head. Or probably even rolling your eyes.

The social network announced yesterday that it was officially removing a feature that allowed users to control whether they could be found when people typed their name into the Facebook search bar. It was called "Who can look up your Timeline by name?" Facebook started removing the feature late last year for people who hadn't already been using it. Now, say sayonara because it's going away for good.

Translation: People using Facebook's Graph Search will be able to locate you no matter what your settings. Users can still control the audience settings for the posts they share but there is now no universal feature that allows users to opt themselves out of search.

Related: New Facebook Privacy Issue Sparks Official FTC Inquiry

Here's the other bit of news: As Facebook removes this privacy feature, co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is after more personal privacy -- for himself. Zuckerberg has reportedly paid $30 million to buy four homes adjacent to his own Palo Alto, Calif., home. He is said to have done this after learning that a developer was going to buy one of the properties, build a large house and then market the property as being next door to Zuckerberg.

To be fair, Zuckerberg isn't the only business leader to make dramatic real estate buys. Google co-founder Larry Page scooped up four adjoining properties to his in Palo Alto in 2009 to build a 6,000-square-foot home. Oracle chief executive Larry Ellison made waves in May when he reportedly bought two dozen beach-side properties in Malibu, Calif.

But as Facebook makes it more difficult for users to maintain privacy, its co-founder is taking drastic measures to protect his own. Ironic timing, isn't it?

Related: Tech Giants Form Another Group to Bring the Internet to the Global Masses
Jason Fell

Entrepreneur Staff

VP, Native Content

Jason Fell is the VP of Native Content, managing the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. He previously served as Entrepreneur.com's managing editor and as the technology editor prior to that.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Snap's CEO Says This One Trait Is 'the X Factor' for Entrepreneurs

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel says anyone looking to follow in his entrepreneurial footsteps should develop their creativity, especially in the age of AI.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Money Is Pouring In': President Donald Trump Announces Hyundai, Other Companies Investing Billions in U.S.

At the White House on Monday, Trump announced that Hyundai is investing $20 billion in the U.S.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says There's One Trait That Contributes 'an Embarrassing Amount' to Being Successful

Jassy succeeded founder Jeff Bezos as Amazon's CEO in 2021.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

Want a Side Hustle That Scales? These Are the Top Part-Time Franchises of 2025.

You don't need to go all-in on day one. These top-ranked franchises are perfect for part-time entrepreneurs.

By Carl Stoffers
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette