Business owners must be smart about their online security. Realistically speaking, there are cybercriminals at every turn. As Forbes reports, "In our current digital environment, every company is now a reachable target." Whether you frequently travel for business or want to keep your information and clients' information safe, a VPN is a must. During this limited-time sales event, you can grab a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN for just $29.97 (reg. $360.)

Create secure and encrypted connections online anywhere you travel or reside with this technology. FastestVPN is made to be easy to use and set up. Using military-grade 256-bit AES encryption on all of its servers throughout the globe (600+, to be exact), you can browse online, connect to your software, and more without having to worry about the cyber crooks out there getting ahold of your personal and professional data.

Other features include unlimited server switches and bandwidth, a NAT firewall, malware protection, an ad blocker, an internet kill switch, and more. And, to top things off, FastestVPN has a strict no-logging policy, so even they won't have access to your private information.

It has vast compatibility, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TV, and routers. This subscription allows you to use it on up to 10 devices at once. You also get streaming support for Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Videos, and Hulu.

One verified buyer named Maria left a five-star review and wrote, "Easy installation and setup. The app itself works like a charm! Huge variety of servers, and the computer is not slowed at all."

Along with customer support available around the clock, this service is a great way to stay protected, whether at home or away.

