This software makes security a priority and includes features that can keep up with even the busiest workday.

And when you're trying to run a successful business, you need to stay up-to-date with an operating system that can help things run smoothly and help you stay protected.

Maybe you just scored a killer deal on a refurbished computer to keep in your home office. Or maybe your current computers in the office need an OS update. Whatever the case, Windows 11 Pro is specifically geared toward businesses and has excellent features that can keep up with even the busiest workday.

Windows 11 Pro has an updated interface that was made to be easier on the eyes and easier to use. And while Windows 11 Pro will continue to receive updates and exclusive features, Windows 10 will no longer receive new features. In addition, Windows 11 Pro offers new applications, updates, and features unavailable on Windows 10.

One of the best features this updated Windows OS has is enhanced security. It adds a secure layer of protection to help combat the growing cybercriminal problem in the US. So much of an issue that the University of North Georgia reports that 64% of companies have experienced web-based attacks.

Windows 11 Pro gives you security measures like BitLocker encryption, which encrypts data on the hard drive, making it unreadable without the correct decryption key, and Microsoft Information Protection integration to protect your information from data leaks. Windows Hello for Business provides management tools for remote deployment, multi-factor authentication, and support for certificate-based authentication.

You'll also find other things like remote desktop from anywhere, Windows Studio Effects, and Group Policy Management for enforcing policies and compliance within your company.

An excellent choice for businesses, small and large, one activation key can be used for up to three devices.

