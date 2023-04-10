Get the Apple Editors Choice PDF App for Life, Only $70

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A recent Hubspot report found that low productivity costs employers nearly $2 billion every year. If your business is losing money to low productivity, it may not be the fault of you or your employees. Make sure your team has software that actually lets them make the most of their time. PDF Expert lets you edit, merge, and sign PDFs in seconds instead of converting to another file type or trying to work with a substandard software.

PDF Expert is the go-to PDF editor for iOS and Mac users, and you can get a lifetime subscription for just $69.99 (reg. $139).

PDFs may be an integral part of your professional communication, but they might not always be a welcome sight if you don't have an intuitive PDF app. Instead of paying monthly for some of the other common PDF apps, you can pay once to get a comprehensive set of PDF tools for life.

Writing a contract? Edit the text without leaving your PDF. Fix typos, change numbers, add paragraphs, and more. If it's time to sign, you don't have to leave your PDF hub. Sign documents, fill out forms, or redact information. You can even add in links and insert pictures. Take notes by highlighting text, adding comments and annotations, or using any of the custom stamps included with your purchase.

PDF Editor gives you more control over your documents. It can even recognize OCR text so you can search through a document. You can also split, merge, or rearrange pages in seconds. If you do need to switch to another file type, you can convert PDFs to Word docs, image files, Excel sheets, PPT files, or editable TXT files. And you can turn most of them back into PDFs when you're done.

Make documentation a little easier with this limited-time deal.

Get a lifetime subscription to PDF Expert for $69.99 (reg. $139).

Prices subject to change.
