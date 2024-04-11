Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Python is the world's most popular programming language due to its extreme extensibility, general-purpose nature, and relative ease to learn. It's an incredibly valuable skill for any entrepreneur to have in their toolkit, especially those working in software or technology. If you're interested in taking some of the coding into your own hands and saving money on product development, check out The 2024 Python for Software Engineering Bootcamp Certification Bundle — now just $19.99 when you use promo code ENJOY20.

This bundle includes seven courses and more than 160 hours of training from Packt Publishing. The beginner-friendly bundle starts with the absolute basics of Python, so anyone can learn from the jump and progress their knowledge to use Python for software engineering. There are courses covering software engineering, machine learning, and concurrent and parallel programming, as well as a number of projects-based courses to help you put your learning into action quickly.

Through the courses, you'll work on a wide variety of projects, including a Tic Tac Toe game, a dictionary application, a smart calculator, and much more. You'll learn how to use Python Tkinter to build desktop applications and create user interfaces, explore graphical design in Python using Turtle, create datasets and analyze data, visualize data in 3D and 2D graphs, and much more. Throughout all of these projects, you'll familiarize yourself with the sheer breadth of Python applications.

Develop a valuable skill set for any entrepreneur. Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on 4/16, you can get The 2024 Python for Software Engineering Bootcamp Certification Bundle for just $19.99 (reg. $420) when you use promo code ENJOY20.

