You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Learn Python for Software Engineering for Just $20 Learn the world's most popular programming language and apply it for your business's success.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Python is the world's most popular programming language due to its extreme extensibility, general-purpose nature, and relative ease to learn. It's an incredibly valuable skill for any entrepreneur to have in their toolkit, especially those working in software or technology. If you're interested in taking some of the coding into your own hands and saving money on product development, check out The 2024 Python for Software Engineering Bootcamp Certification Bundle — now just $19.99 when you use promo code ENJOY20.

This bundle includes seven courses and more than 160 hours of training from Packt Publishing. The beginner-friendly bundle starts with the absolute basics of Python, so anyone can learn from the jump and progress their knowledge to use Python for software engineering. There are courses covering software engineering, machine learning, and concurrent and parallel programming, as well as a number of projects-based courses to help you put your learning into action quickly.

Through the courses, you'll work on a wide variety of projects, including a Tic Tac Toe game, a dictionary application, a smart calculator, and much more. You'll learn how to use Python Tkinter to build desktop applications and create user interfaces, explore graphical design in Python using Turtle, create datasets and analyze data, visualize data in 3D and 2D graphs, and much more. Throughout all of these projects, you'll familiarize yourself with the sheer breadth of Python applications.

Develop a valuable skill set for any entrepreneur. Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on 4/16, you can get The 2024 Python for Software Engineering Bootcamp Certification Bundle for just $19.99 (reg. $420) when you use promo code ENJOY20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

The Franchise Industry is on The Verge of Massive Change With Private Equity's Potential $8 Billion Acquisition of Jersey Mike's

With the emerging trend of heavyweight PE firms targeting iconic brands like Jersey Mike's and Subway for acquisition, the franchising sector is on the brink of a strategic shift that could fundamentally alter the industry landscape.

By Alicia Miller
Starting a Business

Ask Co-Founder of Netflix Marc Randolph Anything: How to Watch

How to watch the new live streaming episode of 'Ask Marc' on April 11th at 2 PM ET.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

What Damian Lillard Taught Me About Personal Branding

Most entrepreneurs don't realize how valuable their personal brand is. Here's what you can learn from Damian Lillard.

By Nicole Bernard
Business News

Side Hustles Are Soaring as Entrepreneurs Start Businesses Working Part- or Full-Time Elsewhere, According to a New Report

The younger the entrepreneur, the more likely they were to start a business as a side hustle.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

This Insurance Agent Started a Side Hustle Inspired By Nostalgia for His Home State — Now It Earns Nearly $40,000 a Month

After moving to New York City, Danny Trejo started a business to stay in touch with his roots — literally.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

24 Hours After a Grueling Session of Pickleball, He Invented Something That Makes Most People Better at the Addictive Sport

Veloz founder, president and CEO Mitch Junkins discusses the creation process behind his revolutionary paddle and shares his advice for other inventors hoping to make an overhead smash in their industry.

By Dan Bova