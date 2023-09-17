This minimalist floor lamp can create a look or a mood that can easily be switched to something different.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Lighting can be a situational tool. For example, if you're in a doctor's office getting an exam, you wouldn't want dim lighting. No, you'd need a nice bright light for professional visibility. In the same way, we wouldn't want doctor-office lighting during a relaxing massage. If you need a way to introduce specific lighting to your business or home, this Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp could be a game changer.

Available in a one- or two-pack, it features a minimalist space-saving design that is made to fit nicely in a corner. This lamp has soft-white, integrated LEDs with over 16 million color choices to take you through a multitude of scenarios. The lamp also includes more than 300 lighting effects in case you really want to personalize the mood. And you can control it all via the included remote.

With a high-quality metal finish and a weighted rubberized bottom to hold it securely in place, this color-changing corner floor lamp with remote would make an impressive addition to any office, home, or workspace. Put it in your lobby to create a specific feel when your clients walk in, or place it in your living room to have a little fun with the family on the weekends. Or, get the two-pack and use one for work and one for home.

Decorating doesn't have to be a complex or expensive venture. This corner floor lamp is a non-committal way to create a look that can easily change in an instant.

One verified buyer named Sue raved, "This light is so delightful. It is picking me up from the grey Michigan weather! It is a beautiful accent in my living room."

This modern floor lamp has a high-end look and comes in the following options:

• One Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp on sale for $69.99 (reg. $149)

• Two-pack of Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamps on sale for $119.99 (reg. $299)

Prices subject to change.