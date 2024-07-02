Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office 2021 Are Just $60 Together Save on a reliable operating system and beloved office suite with this limited-time deal.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Entrepreneurs need team members to deliver projects and communications on time and in a professional manner. That being said, if you're not equipping your team with the tools they need to accomplish what you're assigning them, then you're not being the best leader you can be.

Pick up this dynamic duo for any member of your team who is lacking a reliable operating system and office suite. You can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows with Windows 11 Pro at a rate of $59.97 (reg. $79.99) for a limited time only.

Microsoft Office has long been a go-to favorite with its storied word processing, spreadsheet management, and email-support tools. This lifetime license for one Windows computer features 2021 versions of the following programs:

  • Microsoft Office Teams
  • Microsoft Office OneNote
  • Microsoft Office Publisher
  • Microsoft Office Access
  • Microsoft Office Word
  • Microsoft Office Excel
  • Microsoft Office PowerPoint
  • Microsoft Office Outlook

This bundle also comes with Windows 11 Pro — the latest operating system from the tech giant. Windows 11 Pro features top-notch encryption methods to keep users safe while using it. It also comes with additional security features like Windows smart app control and biometrics logins.

Windows 11 Pro also comes with the AI-driven Copilot feature, which you can prompt to help you adjust settings on your computer and answer questions, among a host of other tasks.

Altogether, this bundle has a strong rating of 5/5 stars on the Entrepreneur Store.

Don't miss your chance to grab Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows with Windows 11 Pro for only $59.97 (reg. $79.99) through July 21.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
