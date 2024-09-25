Get All Access for $5/mo

One Price, All the Microsoft Office Tools Forever For $69.97, enjoy Word, Excel, and more without ongoing fees.

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In today's challenging business landscape, more than 50% of small-business owners cite rising operational costs as one of their biggest concerns, according to a recent QuickBooks survey.

For entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small-business professionals, finding ways to save without compromising productivity is key to staying competitive. One area where you can make an immediate impact is your software choices.

Why pay for an ongoing subscription to Microsoft 365 when you can get Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 for a one-time payment of just $69.97 (reg. $219)? This lifetime license delivers all the essential productivity tools you need, saving you money in the long run while ensuring you stay productive.

If you're a cost-conscious business owner, the recurring subscription costs of Microsoft 365 may feel like an unnecessary expense, especially if you don't need the extra cloud services or constant updates. By opting for Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021, you'll make a one-time investment that gives you lifetime access to the tools you rely on—no more worrying about monthly or yearly renewal fees.

With this lifetime license, you get access to Word to create professional documents and Excel to manage your data, finances and reports effortlessly. You'll also be able to create compelling presentations in PowerPoint and chat with the team via Teams. Don't forget that you can use Outlook to organize and manage your inboxes and calendars. Plus, OneNote gives you a place to store and manage all of your notes.

These tools are the backbone of any business, helping you stay productive and organized. And the best part? You can use them offline, so your workflow stays uninterrupted even if you're traveling or dealing with unreliable internet.

Don't miss the chance to grab this evergreen suite of apps while it's on sale.

Pick up a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 for a one-time payment of just $69.97 (reg. $219) through September 29.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
StackCommerce

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These Are the 20 Best Cities for Small Businesses, According to a New Report

Sun-seeking entrepreneurs are in luck—14 of the top 20 best cities for entrepreneurs in 2024 were located below the Sun Belt.

By Erin Davis
Leadership

5 Ways to Fix Your Lack of Inspiration

Inspiration is not a destination, it's a journey. It may come and go, but if you stay true to your values, passions, and take care of yourself, you'll be more likely to find it when you need it.

By Joanna Knight
Business News

'A Real Growing Up Moment For Me': OpenAI's 39-Year-Old CEO Says He Learned a Lot from Being Fired

Sam Altman shares the lessons he learned after being fired (and rehired) from the company he co-founded and what he sees for the future of AI.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

These Founders Had an 'Icky Feeling' as Their Startup Soared to a $12 Billion Valuation. Now They're Getting Raw and Honest About What Went Wrong.

Faire is a platform for small businesses, but it grew big the wrong way — almost becoming a $12 billion wreck. Here's how it fixed the problem, and why you should think twice before skyrocketing.

By Liz Brody
Growing a Business

Shaquille O'Neal Used an Unconventional Strategy to Start His Chicken Restaurant — Here's Why It Worked

The NBA Hall of Famer leveraged his 35 million Instagram followers to build buzz around Big Chicken before it even launched.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev