Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs know that time is money, and efficiency is the key to growing a successful business. With Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows, you get all the essential productivity tools to help you manage your business seamlessly, and the best part? It's a one-time purchase of just $39.97—no subscriptions, no monthly fees, just powerful tools that last a lifetime.

While many are stuck paying recurring fees for software, you can skip the hassle with Office 2021, which offers cutting-edge features designed to keep your business moving forward. With Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook at your fingertips, you'll have everything you need to create professional documents, analyze data, and communicate effectively with your team and clients.

Office 2021 provides the essential apps every business leader needs. With Excel, you can organize and analyze your data more effectively, helping you make informed decisions for your business. And with Word, you can draft everything from professional letters to marketing materials quickly and efficiently. If you're presenting a big idea or closing a deal, PowerPoint will help you captivate your audience and make an impact.

One of the most powerful benefits of Microsoft Office 2021 is the ability to work offline. You can save and edit your documents locally, meaning you won't be at the mercy of unreliable internet connections. Whether you're traveling, working in remote areas, or simply prefer not to rely on cloud-based solutions, Office 2021 ensures your productivity never has to stop.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 gives you the full suite of essential tools but keeps things simple by not requiring constant cloud access. While it includes Microsoft Teams, note that this is the free version—a useful tool for basic team collaboration and communication.

It's also worth noting that Microsoft Office 2021 licenses require that customers update their OS to Windows 10 or 11.

With 4.9 stars out of five online, this software allows you to create, collaborate, and manage your workload with ease—all for a one-time cost.

Get this lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $39.97 (reg. $219) through September 29.

StackSocial prices subject to change.