In today's visually driven world, eye-catching and thought-provoking imagery is important for businesses to stand out and engage their audience. While it sounds easy enough to incorporate into your marketing plan, not everyone is confident enough in their artistic abilities to leverage it on their business.

Entrepreneurs looking to enhance their brand's visual appeal can now access the award-winning Luminar Neo editing software, along with six add-ons and a comprehensive how-to video, all for just $149.97 (regularly $752). This makes it an exclusive bundle that can help you elevate your visuals game.

Luminar Neo is renowned for its powerful photo editing capabilities and user-friendly interface. Rated 4.6 stars in the App Store, this software allows you to transform ordinary photos into extraordinary works of art with just a few clicks.

Whether you're a seasoned photographer or a novice, Luminar Neo provides AI tools to create captivating art easily. Do you love an image but think it could be tweaked? AI allows you to change out skies and enhance landscapes and even portraits.

Other tools give you easy access to control all aspects of a photo's light, layering, masking, and making local adjustments. There are even presets you can rely on if you're looking for quick, pro-level results.

Because this is lifetime access, you will get future updates. Some of the more recent updates Luminar Neo went through include AI light manipulation, removing noise from photos, and panoramic stitching.

This software also comes with a how-to video and six add-ons that extend its capabilities. Some of the add-ons are a Light Reflections Overlay and a Wintertime Overlay.

Luminar Neo was awarded a Red Dot Award in 2022 and has 4.8/5 stars on Trustpilot, which means it's worth a try, especially at this price point.

