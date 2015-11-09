You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Pinterest Just Rolled Out a Nifty Visual Search Feature The tool allows users to refine searches through images.

By Nina Zipkin

entrepreneur daily

Whether you're using Pinterest to plan the perfect party or decorate your home, as helpful as it can be to generate ideas, sometimes you want to actually figure out how to get your hands on the exact item you see in the photo. This week, the image bookmarking platform unveiled a new visual search tool help users do just that.

So how does it work? If you see something you like, you can hit the little gray and white magnifying glass in the top right hand corner and can drag your mouse to put a box around the part of the image you want to learn more about.

Related: What You Need to Know About Those New Blue Price Tags on Pinterest

That will yield a selection of visually similar results and tags you can choose from based on what's in the photo to narrow down the search. To take it a step further, when focused in on the specific item, whether it's a lamp or a chair or a dress, Pinterest will give the user the exact name and where it can be purchased.

The feature is now available for both mobile and web. This new search tool is not the only step that Pinterest, which was valued at $11 billion in March following a $367 million funding round, has taken lately to make ecommerce a seamless part of the user experience.

At the end of June, the company unveiled buyable pins for mobile iOS users. As of last week, the 60 million pins accompanied by the blue "Buy it" buttons became available for Android users. The announcement on the company blog about the rollout for Android also included a look at the new Pinterest Shop, a curated marketplace that will come to mobile over the next several weeks.

Related: Pinterest Pegged at $11 Billion After Raising $367 Million in New Funding
Nina Zipkin

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.

Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers leadership, media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

He Took His Side Hustle Full-Time After Being Laid Off From Meta in 2023 — Now He Earns About $200,000 a Year: 'Sweet, Sweet Irony'

When Scott Goodfriend moved from Los Angeles to New York City, he became "obsessed" with the city's culinary offerings — and saw a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Some Costco Stores Are Now Selling a Frozen Item That Looks Just Like a Trader Joe's Fan Favorite

The Frozen Kimbap is a Trader Joe's cult favorite, and now a version can be found at Costco, too.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

AI Will Radically Transform the Workplace — Here's How HR Teams Can Prepare for It

HR intrapreneurs are emerging as key drivers of AI reskilling, thoughtful organizational restructuring and ethical integration, shaping an inclusive future where technology enhances both efficiency and employee development.

By Alex Goryachev
Business News

Taylor Swift Is Making Vinyl Cool Again — and Profitable. Here's How Her Surprise Double Album Is Bringing Back the Old-School Medium.

One in every 15 vinyl records sold in the U.S. last year was by Taylor Swift.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

Why This One Unique Marketing Approach is the Key to Business Growth

Adopting this approach now will help you succeed and see consistent, measurable growth over the long term.

By Slava Bogdan
Health & Wellness

How This Millionaire Investor Overcame Opioid Addiction to Become the World's Fastest Marathoner Over 50

Ken Rideout shares five invaluable lessons for achieving peak performance physically and mentally.

By Jon Bier