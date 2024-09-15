Get All Access for $5/mo

Reduce Your Business Expenses With This $30 Microsoft Office Alternative There's no need to pay recurring fees for Microsoft apps when you can own your productivity apps with OfficeSuite.

By StackCommerce

More than one million companies worldwide use Microsoft 365, according to Statista. While this is the most well-known suite, that doesn't mean it's the best option—or the most cost-effective for your business. Microsoft 365 has a yearly subscription fee and workflow limitations, and organizations typically pay $144 per user annually for access.

If you'd like to keep your business expenses down, you might want to switch to a productivity suite that doesn't require a recurring fee. Ready to try an alternative? OfficeSuite has Documents, Sheets, Slides, Mail, and PDF, and now, lifetime access is available at the lowest price across the web, only $29.99 (reg. $119.97) for one user.

Similar to your Microsoft apps, but better

Once you equip yourself or your employees with OfficeSuite, you'll never have to pay a subscription fee again. These apps are available for life, and the platform is committed to ongoing improvements, offering regular updates with fixes and enhanced features for increased productivity.

OfficeSuite is like a hybrid of Microsoft and Google Suite. Each app has a layout and features similar to programs you're already familiar with:

  • Documents: the Word or Google Docs substitute.
  • Sheets: like Excel or Google Sheets.
  • Slides: like PowerPoint or Google Slides.
  • Mail: like Outlook or Gmail. This app also includes a calendar.
  • PDF reader and converter that you won't find with Microsoft or Google Suite.

Each app is fully compatible with Microsoft, Google Suite, iWork, and other major file formats so that you can convert any existing documents into OfficeSuite. Your OfficeSuite lifetime license also includes 50GB of built-in cloud storage. Save files and projects, use auto-save mode to back up your work, and have your progress synced when working across devices.

Productivity apps for up to three devices

OfficeSuite allows each user to work across devices, and this plan allows use on up to three devices, including Android, PC, and iOS. Use this license for yourself, or share it with two other colleagues.

Improve your business's productivity without subscription fees when you grab a lifetime license for OfficeSuite, now available for $29.99 (reg. $119.97). That's the best price you'll find online.

