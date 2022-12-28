Save 24% Off This Voice-Activated Recorder
This voice-activated recorder is just $40 now.
Entrepreneurship is all about efficiency and productivity. When you're trying to build a business, you have to get the most out of every day. But we don't always realize how much we forget when we're focused on the task at hand and burning through our daily to-dos. Taking notes is a great way to organize your thoughts and come back to things before you forget, but manually jotting them down is a 20th-century solution.
Instead, dictate your notes on the fly with the Mini Voice Activated 64GB Recorder. This pocket-sized recording device fits in any bag so you can keep it on your desk or take it with you when you're traveling or working from the office. With 64GB of memory, it can store up to 750 hours of high-quality audio and the 230mAh rechargeable battery offers 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. You can get it back up to full power in less than two hours.
The recorder utilizes noise-free and 360º panoramic recording to reproduce clear, natural audio recordings without any extra software needed. Just connect to a headphone jack including in the package and play back your recordings to revisit notes, focus on lectures, and more. You'll never miss a recording because the device activates and starts recording when it recognizes new sound around and then stops when things get quiet. Alternatively, you can still use one-key recording to turn the device on or off in an instant. And, again, because of the digital noise-reduction technology, it's ideal for capturing natural voice recordings no matter where you use it.
Take notes in a smarter way. Right now, you can get the Mini Voice Activated 64GB Recorder for 24% off $52 at just $39.99 for a limited time.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Friends Use an Underrated Strategy to Run a Charcuterie Side Hustle That's on Track to Make at Least $80,000 in December
-
I'm a Business News Editor, and Even I Fell Victim to an Online Scam That Cost Me $300
-
Switching to a 4-Day Workweek Sounds Like a Great Idea. But Could It Actually Make Burnout Worse?
-
What Is Lensa AI? And Does It Pose Privacy and Ethical Concerns?
-
This Artist Who Made More Than $1 Million Teaching Online Classes Breaks Down How to Earn Big in 2023
-
Here's Why You Should Drink Coffee Before You Nap
-
Regional Favorites and National Companies Topped the Ranking of America's Top Restaurant Chains for 2023. Did Your Go-To Make the List?