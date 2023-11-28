Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Starting your own business can be an overwhelming, time-consuming feat. Every little thing falls on your lap, and it's up to you to get the job done. So, being able to delegate mundane tasks is crucial to your business' success. Although outsourcing is meant to be a cost-cutting opportunity for businesses, that doesn't mean it's always affordable at the start.

What if you could take just one thing off your plate for life? With the help of Calendbook, you can say goodbye to the days of people asking you, "Hey, when are you free?" and say hello to focusing on the more important things.

Calendbook is an affordable alternative to Calendly, allowing you to boost your leads and bookings in one place. Forget going back and forth with clients or employees to schedule meetings; simply share a link to your calendar and let them do the rest of the work. All you have to do is set your availability and specify the days and hours you're available each week. From there, clients, customers, and employees can select a time that works best for both of you.

Connect up to 10 different calendars to book personal or work-related appointments. Toggle back and forth between your calendars to quickly check for conflicts or add new events. With Calendbook, you'll never miss another meeting—not with reminders sent from the platform and email confirmations. You can also set appointments from all over the world despite different time zones.

This platform can be downloaded onto multiple devices, whether desktop or mobile. It's also integrated with convenient platforms like Zoom for video conferences, Stripe to charge your clients for consultations, and Zapier to connect with over 5,000 additional apps.

Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Calendbook for just $49.99 (reg. $220).

Prices subject to change.