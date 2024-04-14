Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Scanning documents can sometimes be a way to streamline business operations while on the move. In today's digital economy, being able to share, annotate, and download documents with and from people based around the globe is imperative for a wide range of professionals. Check out this limited-time springtime sale for savings on the best tool to help with your business scanning needs.

With code ENJOY20, you can save an extra 20% on a lifetime subscription to the iScanner App, bringing the rate down to just $31.99 (reg. $199). This deal runs through April 16 only.

iScanner turns your iOS smartphone into a reliable and high-end document scanner that can take images of contracts, documents, tickets, handwritten notes, and more and then convert them to popular file types like PDFs, JPGs, and DOCs to send and download elsewhere.

It allows you to edit and annotate documents with things like your signature, redaction blocks, and text changes. You can blur text, mark up pieces, and even adjust the color when fixing up a doc using iScanner. It also uses AI to auto-detect document borders, straighten pages, and support up to 20 different languages.

iScanner has been hailed as the top scanning app in the App Store, with more than 100 million downloads and a 4.8/5-star average rating. It's also won a People's Voice Award at the 27th Annual Webby Awards.

