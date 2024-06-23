Get All Access for $5/mo

When running a business, you need to maintain certain expectations when it comes to your employees' productivity and output. At the same time, if you're not equipping them with the tools they need to succeed, then you need to bear that responsibility. To save on an all-encompassing office solution for anyone on your team, consider this limited-time deal.

During a sale that goes from June 18th through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 26th, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for $49.97 (reg. $219). The latest version of the well-known and beloved suite of office applications features reliable solutions and tech.

In addition to access to customer service in an ongoing capacity, this lifetime license also nets you the following programs for life on a single Windows computer of your choice. The programs include:

  • Access
  • Publisher
  • Word
  • Excel
  • PowerPoint
  • Outlook
  • Teams
  • OneNote

This well-reviewed deal features an average rating of 4.9/5 stars on the Entrepreneur Store. One recent five-star review explained the value of this deal well by saying, "This is Office without the 360 nag subscription. It may not have the 360 bells but it updates just fine and for someone not in an office, this is perfect. I would recommend it to my friends."

If you're running a team with members who need office software, take advantage of this deal while you can.

Between June 18th and 11:59 p.m. PT on the 26th, you can get a lifetime Microsoft Office Professional 2021 license for Windows for $49.97 (reg. $219).

