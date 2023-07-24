Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you might be conscious of burnout. A Gallup poll discovered around 8.4% of entrepreneurs say they experience burnout either "often" or "always," and it's easy to fall into the trap by working long hours and failing to take restorative breaks.

If you're looking for a device to help you unwind that can also keep you in touch with work when needed, look no further than an Apple iPad. These gadgets have developed a fervent fan base for a reason, they're convenient and extremely portable. And if you've been holding off on purchasing one due to price, you'll want to check out this refurbished, grade-A model, on sale now for just $87.99 (reg. $139) for a limited time.

This particular Apple iPad mini is a second generation model equipped with a 7.9-inch Retina display that offers vibrant visuals and sharp images. It's WiFi-only, so all you need is a WiFi connection to get started, and has Bluetooth 4.0 so you can pair it with your go-to wireless gadgets.

Though this lightweight model may seem petite, it's still packed with great features like the Apple A7 Fusion processor, which lets you edit a 4K video or even use an AR app, and 16GB of storage to safeguard your important files. And the 10-hour battery life ensures you can use it all day long without having to pause and charge.

Hailing from 2013, this model has an "A" refurbished rating. That's the best rating a refurbished device can receive, and means it will arrive in near-mint condition with minimal to zero scuffing on its case,

Grab a refurbished 16GB iPad mini, complete with a grade-A refurbished rating, for just $87.99 (reg. $139).

Prices subject to change.